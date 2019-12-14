No. 18 Butler improves to 10-1 with dominant defensive effort vs. Southern
Emerging as a Big East favorite, Butler's defense dominated Southern, allowing just 41 points. The Bulldogs improved to 10-1 with the 66-41 win.
