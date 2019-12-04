CBB on FOX | Steve Lavin on whether Louisville is the best team in the country
Video Details
Steve Lavin: 'This was a statement game.' Despite the impressive win, Lavin believes there is still a lot to prove.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879