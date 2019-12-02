Justin Moore puts in 25 off the bench to lead Villanova over La Salle, 83-72
Villanova tops the La Salle Explorers Sunday night behind 19 points and 10 rebounds from Saddiq Bey and 25 points from Justin Moore.
