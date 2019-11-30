DePaul moves to 8-0 with 73-68 victory over Minnesota
Video Details
- Big East
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Charlie Moore
- Charlie Moore
- DePaul Blue Demons
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
-
Charlie Moore puts up 20 to lead the Blue Demons past The Minnesota Golden Gophers to improve to 8-0. The 8-game win streak is the longest for DePaul in 26 years.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879