St. John’s finishes off UMass on a 30-10 run to close the game, 78-63
Video Details
- A 10
- Big East
- CBK
- David Caraher
- Josh Roberts
- Josh Roberts
- Massachusetts Minutemen
- Massachusetts Minutemen
- St. John's Red Storm
-
St. John's finished the game strong vs. University of Massachusetts, for the 78-63 victory. The Red Storm were led by 16 points from Josh and Roberts, and 17 off the bench from David Caraher.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879