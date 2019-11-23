Myles Powell pours in 23 as Seton Hall rolls over Florida A&M, 87-51
Video Details
- Big East
- CBK
- Florida A&M Rattlers
- Florida A&M Rattlers
- MEAC
- MEAC
- Myles Powell
- Quincy McKnight
- Seton Hall Pirates
-
Seton Hall cruises past Florida A&M, 87-51, to move to 4-1. The Pirates were led by 23 points from Myles Powell and 14 from Quincy McKnight.
