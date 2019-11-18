Seton Hall tops Saint Louis for the first time in school history, 83-66
The Pirates were led by Myles Powell, who poured in 26 points, with 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Seton Hall took down Saint Louis decisively 83-66.
