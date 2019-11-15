No. 3 Michigan State beats No. 12 Seton Hall 76-73 in wild finish
Video Details
- Big East
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- Cassius Winston
- CBK
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan State Spartans
- Myles Powell
- Seton Hall Pirates
-
Spartans senior guard Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 21 points for the comeback victory. Seton Hall's Myles Powell scored a game-high 37 points in the loss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879