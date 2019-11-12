DePaul beats Iowa 93-78 to improve to 4-0
DePaul defeats Iowa 93-78 thanks to Paul Reed who scored 25 points with12 rebounds on the road to help DePaul move to 4-0 for the first time since 2008-09.
