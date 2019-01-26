Play-by-play announcer Vince Welch has headset knocked off by loose ball during Creighton game
Video Details
FS1 play by play announcer Vince Welch gets a surprise late in Creighton's win over Butler when a loose ball bounces into the booth and knocks Welch's headset off.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618