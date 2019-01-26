Ignas Brazdeikis puts up 20 as No. 5 Michigan hands Indiana it’s 6th straight loss
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Ignas Brazdeikis
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan Wolverines
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Ignas Brazdeikis leads Michigan with 20 points in their 69-46 win over Indiana in Bloomington.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618