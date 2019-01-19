Fernando’s emphatic block on Woods seals 7th straight win for No. 19 Maryland
Bruno Fernando's huge block caps off a great game for the big man, scoring 13 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in Maryland's 75-61 win over Ohio State.
