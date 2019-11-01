Xavier welcomes Jacksonville in 2019-20 season opener

Jacksonville (0-0) vs. Xavier (0-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier begins the season by hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins. Jacksonville went 12-20 last year and finished seventh in the Atlantic Sun, while Xavier ended up 19-16 and finished sixth in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Xavier held its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 70.5 points per game last year. The Musketeers offense put up 75.7 points per contest en route to a 9-6 record against non-Big East competition. Jacksonville went 5-8 against non-conference schools last season.