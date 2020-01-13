Wisconsin faces tough test vs No. 17 Maryland

No. 17 Maryland (13-3, 3-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-6, 3-2)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Maryland presents a tough challenge for Wisconsin. Wisconsin has . Maryland fell short in a 67-49 game at Iowa on Friday.

Article continues below ...

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The versatile Nate Reuvers is averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the way for the Badgers. D’Mitrik Trice is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.4 points per game. The Terrapins are led by Anthony Cowan Jr., who is averaging 16.2 points and 4.1 assists.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Cowan has connected on 34.4 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Maryland has lost its last three road games, scoring 55.3 points, while allowing 65 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terrapins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has an assist on 23 of 66 field goals (34.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Maryland has assists on 34 of 62 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Terrapins have averaged 23.8 free throws per game.