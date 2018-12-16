Tied at halftime, Bowling Green beats Division II Findlay

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner scored 22 points and Bowling Green, tied at halftime, outlasted Division-II Findlay 82-57 on Sunday.

Findlay led throughout the first 19 minutes of the first half before Bowling Green tied it at 35 heading into the break. Bowling Green opened the second half with a 27-7 run to take control.

Bowling Green (6-5) got 16 points from Dylan Frye, who made all five of his 3-point attempts. Damajeo Wiggins scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jeffrey Uju had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Trey Smith made six 3-pointers for the Oilers and scored 20 points. No other player scored more than six points for Findlay.

Bowling Green made 18 of 30 free throws and Findlay made 4 of 7 from the line.

Bowling Green remained undefeated through five home games, this one called the Bill Frack Challenge to honor the longtime Falcons benefactor.