The Latest: Arizona St tops No. 15 MSU at MGM Main Event.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the MGM Main Event (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Kimani Lawrence scored 22 points to lead Arizona State to a 72-67 victory over No. 15 Mississippi State on Monday night in the heavyweight bracket of the MGM Main Event.

Arizona State, which climbed as high as No. 3 after opening last season 12-0, improved to 4-0, while handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season (3-1).

The Sun Devils held off a second-half rally by Mississippi State, which tied the game at 65 when Nick Weatherspoon drained a long-range jumper just inside the 3-point line with one minute left in the game.

But Lawrence answered with a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left, and the Sun Devils held on for the win.

Luguentz Dort added 17 points and nine rebounds, while Remy Martin scored 16 for the Sun Devils.

The Bulldogs were led by Aric Holman, who had 22 points and 10 rebounds.