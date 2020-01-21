SMU looks for home win vs ECU

East Carolina (8-10, 2-3) vs. SMU (13-4, 3-2)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU looks for its sixth straight win over East Carolina at Moody Coliseum. The last victory for the Pirates at SMU was a 72-69 win on Feb. 23, 2013.

FAB FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 83 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.MIGHTY MIKE: Isiaha Mike has connected on 43.8 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 8-4 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: SMU is a flawless 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.1 percent or less. The Mustangs are 2-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 76.2 points per game.