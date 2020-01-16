No. 2 Baylor looks for road win vs Oklahoma St.

No. 2 Baylor (14-1, 4-0) vs. Oklahoma State (9-7, 0-4)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Baylor looks for its fourth straight win over Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State’s last win at home against the Bears came on Jan. 27, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bears have allowed just 51.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 60.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JARED: Jared Butler has connected on 40.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Baylor has won its last three road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 57.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cowboys have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Oklahoma State has an assist on 24 of 55 field goals (43.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Baylor has assists on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 57.9 points per game to opponents, which is the sixth-best mark in the country. The Oklahoma State offense has averaged just 66.2 points through 16 games (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).