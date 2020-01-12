Niagara’s 15 3-pointers sinks Iona 70-69

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond scored 20 points and Raheem Solomon scored 17 with a career-high 10 rebounds and Niagara beat Iona 70-69 on Sunday.

Solomon made a 3-pointer with 4:08 left to put Niagara up 67-65. Neither team scored during a two-minute stretch until Isaiah Washington made two foul shots to tie it. Nicholas Kratholm’s layup with 46.2 seconds left gave Niagara (4-11, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) the lead for good.

Ben Perez missed a 3 for the Gaels (3-8, 1-3) with 32 seconds to go before Justin Roberts made 1 of 2 from the foul line with 24 seconds remaining. Washington scored on a layup with 12 seconds left, but Iona failed to foul and Niagara was able to run out the clock.

Roberts added 18 points for Niagara, which finished 15-of-26 shooting from 3-point range; a season high. Solomon made all five of 3-point attempts.

E.J. Crawford led Iona with 22 points, Agee scored 20 with a career-high 17 rebounds, Washington and Isaiah Ross scored 12 apiece.