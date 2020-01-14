Lehigh seeks revenge on Navy

Navy (8-7, 2-2) vs. Lehigh (5-11, 2-2)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy goes for the season sweep over Lehigh after winning the previous matchup in Annapolis. The teams last met on Jan. 2, when Lehigh made only seven free throws on eight attempts while the Midshipmen hit 17 of 23 en route to a six-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen has averaged 14.6 points and 4.4 assists while Jeameril Wilson has put up 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Midshipmen, Cam Davis has averaged 16 points while John Carter Jr. has put up 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountain Hawks have scored 71.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cohen has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Lehigh field goals over the last three games. Cohen has 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 74: Lehigh is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 74 points and 0-11 when scoring 69 points or fewer.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mountain Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Midshipmen. Lehigh has 45 assists on 84 field goals (53.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Navy has assists on 30 of 63 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Navy defense has allowed only 59.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 10th-lowest figure in the country. The Lehigh offense has produced just 67.3 points through 16 games (ranked 242nd among Division I teams).