Hawaii hangs on to beat Cal State Northridge 84-79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Stansberry scored 25 points and Hawaii held on to beat Cal State Northridge 84-79 on Thursday night.

Stansberry was 8-of-15 shooting, making four 3-pointers, and had three steals, the final theft coming on a Northridge pass in the frontcourt before teammate Jack Purchase was fouled and sank two free throws with 0.6 remaining.

Northridge’s Terrell Gomez made a pair of long 3-pointers in the final 17 seconds and Northridge was within a point with 13 seconds left but Hawaii’s Samuta Avea sank two free throws before Stansbury’s steal.

Zigmars Raimo scored a career-high 21 points with 11 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (11-5, 2-0 Big West), who won their fifth straight. Purchase finished with 13 points and Drew Buggs had nine assists with eight points. Hawaii made 21 of 31 free throws while Northridge was 10 of 11.

Gomez finished with 30 points making a career-high seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts. Lamine Diane added 28 points and 16 rebounds and Rodney Harrison scored 11 points. The Matadors (8-11, 2-1) were 11 of 25 from the arc.

The game saw the debut of freshman Ron Artest III, the son of former NBA star Metta World Peace. Artest, who was added to the Northridge roster in December, was 0-of-2 shooting with no points, three rebounds and a block before fouling out in eight minutes of play.