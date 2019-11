Green’s 18 points lifts ODU past St. Joseph’s 82-69

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Xavier Green had 18 points as Old Dominion beat Saint Joseph’s 82-69 on Sunday.

Marquis Godwin had 17 points for Old Dominion (1-1). Malik Curry added 12 points. Jason Wade had 10 points for the home team.

Lorenzo Edwards scored a career-high 23 points for the Hawks (1-1). Rahmir Moore added 10 points.

Article continues below ...

Old Dominion faces Loyola (Md.) at home on Wednesday. Saint Joseph’s plays UConn on the road on Wednesday.