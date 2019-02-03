Edge scores 28 points; FDU beats Robert Morris 97-94 in 2OT

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Darnell Edge matched a career-high with 28 points and made a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left in the second overtime as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Robert Morris 97-94 on Saturday to move within a game of the Colonials atop the Northeast Conference standings.

Xzavier Malone-Key made 2 of 3 free throws to give the Knights a 95-94 lead with 36 seconds left. The Knights’ Mike Holloway Jr. blocked Josh Williams‘ layup attempt before Edge capped the scoring. Williams’ 3-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer.

The Knights (11-11, 6-4 NEC) have won five straight since breaking a three-game skid. Robert Morris (12-11, 7-3) entered with a two-game lead over five teams in the league, and has now lost back-to-back games, including a 76-73 defeat to Saint Francis (Pa.) on Thursday night.

Edge made a 3-pointer and four free throws in the first overtime. He finished 6 of 9 from beyond the arc and was 6-of-6 shooting at the line. Jahlil Jenkins added 19 points, and Holloway and Elyjah Williams each had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Knights.

Williams made seven 3-pointers and scored 34 points to lead the Colonials. Charles Bain chipped in 18 points.

The Colonials’ Dante Treacy hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to force the second overtime tied at 87. Jon Williams blocked Jenkins’ potential game-winning layup attempt with five seconds left in regulation.

The Knights made 31 of 40 free throws compared to 15-of-18 shooting for Robert Morris.