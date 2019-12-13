Drake puts streak on line vs No. 14 Dayton

Drake (8-2) vs. No. 14 Dayton (7-1)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against No. 14 Dayton. Drake is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Dayton has moved up to No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Houston Baptist and Saint Mary’s last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Obi Toppin has averaged 21.4 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Flyers. Jalen Crutcher is also a key facilitator, accounting for 13 points and 6.3 assists per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Roman Penn, who is averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.POTENT PENN: Penn has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Dayton has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 69.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flyers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Dayton has 64 assists on 96 field goals (66.7 percent) over its past three contests while Drake has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked second in Division I with an average of 87.4 points per game.