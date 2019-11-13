Cook leads Missouri State past Cleveland St. 73-53

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keandre Cook registered 19 points and nine rebounds as Missouri State romped past Cleveland State 73-53 on Tuesday night.

Tulio Da Silva had 13 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State (2-1). Lamont West added 10 points. Kabir Mohammed had 11 rebounds for the hosts.

Tyrese Potoma had 10 points for the Vikings (1-2). Daylen Williams added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tre Gomillion had seven rebounds.

Hugo Ferreira, the Vikings’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 10.0 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5). Franklyn Penn Jr., who was second on the Vikings in scoring heading into the contest with 9 points per game, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).

Missouri State plays Xavier on the road on Friday. Cleveland State faces South Carolina on the road on Friday.