Clemson looks to knock off No. 3 Duke

No. 3 Duke (15-1, 5-0) vs. Clemson (8-7, 2-3)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke looks to give Clemson its sixth straight loss to ranked opponents. Clemson’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies 59-51 on Feb. 9, 2019. Duke easily beat Wake Forest by 31 at home in its last outing.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Duke has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley and Wendell Moore Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Blue Devils points over the team’s last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Blue Devils have given up just 59.4 points per game to Atlantic Coast opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 63.6 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Aamir Simms has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Clemson field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Clemson is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 8-2 when it scores at least 61.

WINNING WHEN: Clemson is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 3-7 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 83.8 points per game, the fourth-highest figure in Division I. Clemson has only averaged 68.7 points per game, which ranks 212th nationally.