Cincy faces tough test vs No. 21 Houston

No. 21 Houston (17-4, 7-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-7, 6-2)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Houston presents a tough challenge for Cincinnati. Cincinnati has won one of its two games against ranked opponents this season. Houston won 69-59 at East Carolina on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Cincinnati has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jarron Cumberland, Chris Vogt, Tre Scott and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Bearcats points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bearcats have allowed just 58.4 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 69.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jarron Cumberland has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Cincinnati has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73.4 points while giving up 52.2.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bearcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Cincinnati has an assist on 56 of 81 field goals (69.1 percent) across its past three contests while Houston has assists on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.8 percent. The Cougars have averaged 14.4 offensive boards per game.