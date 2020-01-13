Buffalo looks to extend streak vs Ohio

Ohio (9-7, 1-2) vs. Buffalo (10-6, 1-2)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Ohio. In its last five wins against the Bobcats, Buffalo has won by an average of 17 points. Ohio’s last win in the series came on Jan. 10, 2017, a 74-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Ohio’s Jason Preston, Jordan Dartis and Sylvester Ogbonda have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Preston has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. Buffalo has 36 assists on 84 field goals (42.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Ohio has assists on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Buffalo offense has averaged 74.4 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulls 26th nationally. Ohio has not been as uptempo as the Bulls and is averaging only 67.5 possessions per game (ranked 282nd).