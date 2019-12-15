Bragg leads New Mexico over New Mexico State 69-62

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Carlton Bragg stuffed the stat sheet with a double-double and scored half the points in a late, game-clinching 8-0 run as New Mexico beat downstate rival New Mexico State 69-62.

It’s the Lobos first sweep of the series since the 2015-16 season.

Bragg, who finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds, plus four steals, tipped in a miss, then later added two foul shots in the late run that pushed the New Mexico advantage to 63-54 with a minute left.

JaQuan Lyle added 16 points for the Lobos (10-2). Trevelin Queen had 19 for the Aggies (6-6).

New Mexico surged into a 42-35 lead early in the second half with a 16-2 run spread across the halves. Bragg punctuated the run with back-to-back dunks, including a fast-breaking rim-rattler off a feed from Lyle after a steal and a textbook alley-oop pass.

The Aggies, however responded with a 12-2 run with Queen capping it with consecutive 3s for the Aggies to take a 47-44 only to see the Lobos come back with a 9-0 run, rebuilding the lead to 53-47 midway through the second half.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico State: Not only was this an instate rivalry of the most bitter kind, but it was also an important contest in terms of post-season ramifications, particularly for the Aggies as their only remaining is Mississippi State.

New Mexico: Already among the Mountain West frontrunners after being one of three teams opening 2-0 in early conference play, the Lobos have three remaining tune up at home to end the year.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State: The Aggies are home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday. They will have two additional tune-ups before Western Athletic Conference play begins at the start of the new year.

New Mexico: The Lobos are at home Tuesday against Grand Canyon in the second of the four-game home stand to end the year before Mountain West play begins in earnest in January.