Adams, Troy host Ga. State

Georgia State (13-6, 6-2) vs. Troy (7-12, 3-5)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Kane Williams and Georgia State will battle Darian Adams and Troy. K. Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games. Adams is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Adams is averaging 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Trojans. Ty Gordon has paired with Adams and is producing 10.9 points per game. The Panthers are led by K. Williams, who is averaging 13.2 points and 4.7 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have allowed only 68.4 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 76.3 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: K. Williams has connected on 40.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-10 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 7-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Panthers are 4-6 when opponents score more than 69.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is ranked first among Sun Belt teams with an average of 79.8 points per game.