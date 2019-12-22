Jermell Charlo after regaining super welterweight title: ‘I’m off to bigger and better things’
Video Details
After defeating Tony Harrison in the pair's rematch to win back his super welterweight title, Jermell Charlo didn't rule out a third fight between the two, but said for now, he's on to other goals in his boxing career.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879