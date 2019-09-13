Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter recall their first time sparring
Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. and "Showtime" Shawn Porter first met back in 2011 when Porter was brought in to help Spence prepare for the 2012 Olympic trials. In this video, Spence and Porter recall their first time meeting and sparring.
