Caleb Plant less than an hour before title defense: ‘After tonight, I’ll still be world champion’
Caleb Plant spoke with FOX Sports' Heidi Androl at the MGM Grand Casino less than an hour before his first defense of the IBF World Super Middleweight title against Mike Lee.
