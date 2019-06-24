Guillermo Rigondeaux lands vicious blow to defeat Julio Ceja by TKO
Video Details
Guillermo Rigondeaux lands a vicious left hook to secure the victory against Julio Ceja in this WBC Super Bantamwweight World Title eliminator match.
