Fighter Of The Week: Austin Trout
Former Super Welterweight World Champion Austin "No Doubt" Trout returns to the ring this Saturday night in a special Memorial Day showdown vs former 154-LB title challenger Terrell Gausha at Beaurivage Hotel in Biloxi, MS and live on FS1 & FOX Deportes. #TroutGausha #PBConFS1 #PBCenFD
