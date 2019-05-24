Fighter Of The Week: Austin Trout

Former Super Welterweight World Champion Austin "No Doubt" Trout returns to the ring this Saturday night in a special Memorial Day showdown vs former 154-LB title challenger Terrell Gausha at Beaurivage Hotel in Biloxi, MS and live on FS1 & FOX Deportes. #TroutGausha #PBConFS1 #PBCenFD

