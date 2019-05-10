Fighter Of The Week: Jarret Hurd
Unified Super Welterweight World Champion @swift_jarretthurd defends his IBF and WBA 154-pound titles against top contender Julian Williams in front of his hometown fans this Saturday night at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, VA and live on FOX and Fox Deportes.
