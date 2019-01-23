Keith Thurman isn’t concerned about rankings
Actions speak louder than rankings, at least according to WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith Thurman who returns to the ring for the first time in almost two years to face contender Josesito Lopez January 26, 2019, on FOX.
