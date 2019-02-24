HIGHLIGHTS: Suns can’t put away Hawks, lose 17th straight
Tyler Johnson had a big game, his first with the Phoenix Suns, with 29 points. But the Atlanta Hawks closed the game on a 25-9 run to send Phoenix to a franchise-record 17th straight loss, 120-112.
