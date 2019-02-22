HIGHLIGHTS: Suns crumble late in loss to Cavs
Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr. had big offensive nights in their return from the All-Star break, but it wasn't enough as the Phoenix Suns' losing streak reached 16 in a 111-98 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
