HIGHLIGHTS: Booker returns but Suns can’t keep up with Pacers
The Indiana Pacers jumped out to an early lead and Devin Booker looked as though he'd missed the previous three game with back spasms, as he was held to just eight points in the Phoenix Suns' 131-97 road loss.
