Tegan Nox wins Fatal 4 Way, will challenge Io Shirai for NXT Women’s Title
Video Details
Tegan Nox picked up a gigantic win at the Great American Bash by defeating Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Dakota Kai. Nox now has earned a shot at the NXT Women’s Title.
