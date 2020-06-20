Bray Wyatt tells Braun Strowman to ‘Follow The Buzzards’ in his SmackDown return
Video Details
Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House returned on Friday Night SmackDown for the first time in months. As Wyatt began to talk, he was interrupted by the WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Bray made it clear that he has unfinished business with Strowman.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.