Bray Wyatt tells Braun Strowman to ‘Follow The Buzzards’ in his SmackDown return

Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House returned on Friday Night SmackDown for the first time in months. As Wyatt began to talk, he was interrupted by the WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Bray made it clear that he has unfinished business with Strowman.

