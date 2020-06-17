CM Punk relives his favorite Bret Hart memory as a fan with ‘The Hitman’ himself”

Video Details

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart joins Backstage to talk with CM Punk about his history in the business, which wrestlers were his favorite to work with, and the night he wrestled his brother Owen in a cage while a young CM Punk watched from the crowd.

