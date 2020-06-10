Zelina Vega on her current WWE RAW run, Nikki Cross on announcing with Michael Cole
Video Details
WWE superstar Zelina Vega feels she’s doing well and having fun working with Drew McIntyre. She said she has to ask Nikki Cross to teach her some Scottish words to use with McIntyre. Cross obliged and said she had a blast announcing with Michael Cole.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.