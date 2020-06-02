Rob Gronkowski loses the 24/7 championship to R-Truth | WWE ON FOX

Video Details

It didn’t take long for R-Truth to make good on his promise. Last week R-Truth said he would come for Rob Gronkowski and the 24/7 championship. Gronk was in the middle of recording a Tik Tok when his friend revealed to be a referee and Truth, disguised as a gardener, rushed the Super Bowl champ in his own backyard.

