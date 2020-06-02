Aleister Black stands up for Rey Mysterio, takes on Seth Rollins one-on-one | WWE on FOX
Video Details
The Monday Night Messiah decided to open this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Rollins called Aleister Black confused and offered to enlighten him. Rollins presented a video which was a recap of Rollins’ attack on Rey Mysterio. Black charged to the ring and started brawling with Rollins.
