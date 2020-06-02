Aleister Black stands up for Rey Mysterio, takes on Seth Rollins one-on-one | WWE on FOX

The Monday Night Messiah decided to open this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Rollins called Aleister Black confused and offered to enlighten him. Rollins presented a video which was a recap of Rollins’ attack on Rey Mysterio. Black charged to the ring and started brawling with Rollins.

