Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3 | FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN
Video Details
Otis makes his first appearance since winning Money in the Bank and is promptly challenged by the Miz, Charlotte shows up and is confronted by Bayley, and a brand new tournament for the Intercontinental Championship gets underway.
