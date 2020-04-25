Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

Video Details

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX celebrated Triple H's 25-year anniversary with WWE. We also got a Women's Tag Team Championships match with the current champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, defending against Carmella and Dana Brooke. Relive WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in just 3 minutes.

