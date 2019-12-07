Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3
This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX began with Miz TV being interrupted by Firefly Fun House as well as Roman Reigns being subjected to a brutal beat down by King Corbin. Corbin lived up to the promise that he had made regarding humiliating the former WWE Champion.
