It started when Seth Rollins led the Raw roster down to the ring to surround Roman Reigns. Then, the SmackDown cavalry came to The Big Dog's support. And last but not least, channeling old school Degeneration X, NXT rolled into Chicago on the final Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series in full force to challenge the SmackDown and Raw rosters. The brawl reached epic proportions, including a beefy encounter between Braun Strowman and Keith Lee, and much, much more.